Exploring Italy with my father when I stumbled upon these doors. The symmetry, colors, shapes,… It was like a magnet for my camera. Jp Valery is one of the best photographers in Montréal, QC. He’s a self-taught photographer passionate by his craft. He’s available for hire - no projects are too big or too small - and can be contacted at contact@jpvalery.photo. Don’t hesitate to contact Jp Valery if you’re looking for a talented photographer in Montreal, Quebec with great photography services.