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closed curtain showing building
blue curtain
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 20, 2016 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
sun
home
design
grey
interior
calm
peace
urban
curtain
view
balcony
decor
early morning
shade
indoors
railing
looking out
Backgrounds
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