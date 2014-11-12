Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Blair Connolly
polarblair
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
close-up selective-focus photo of pink petaled flower
Delicate pink flower
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 12, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
green
plant
pink
grey
leaf
floral
blossom
outdoors
macro
soft
flora
bloom
feminine
petal
flower bloom
delicate
pale
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20