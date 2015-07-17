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Scott Webb
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close up photography of woman dancing with man
Close-up bride in a veil
A map marker
London, Canada
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Published on
July 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
love
wedding
sunlight
beige
blur
bokeh
bride
veil
groom
london
canada
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