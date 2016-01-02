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Inna_G
inna25
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close-up photography of white duck
Swan floating in the water
A map marker
Peremohy Park, Odessa, Ukraine
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Published on
January 2, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
blue
bird
wildlife
white
swan
duck
feather
wild
goose
bill
wild bird
ukraine
odessa
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