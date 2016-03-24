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Alexa Gaul
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close-up photography of white cherry blossom
White blossom clusters
A map marker
Tidal Basin, Washington, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 24, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T1i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
cherry blossom
floral
blossom
white flower
white flowers
branch
flora
petal
plant
lily
united states
washington
tidal basin
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