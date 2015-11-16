Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Annie Spratt
anniespratt
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
close up photography of round red fruit
Holly on a tree
A map marker
New Forest District, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
christmas
green
outdoor
christmas wallpaper
christmas background
plant
red
grey
growth
holiday
cherry
bokeh
outdoors
cherries
happy holidays
berries
decoration
holly
berry
red berries
Historical images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20