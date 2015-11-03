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David Schultz
davidschultz
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close-up photography of red maple leaves
Autumn Leaves
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 40D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
autumn
fall
red
leaves
leaf
maple
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