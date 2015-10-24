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Joanna Kosinska
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close up photography of red clustered flower
Red hydrangea flowers
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
flower
dark
black
plant
red
bouquet
hydrangea
dark red
macro
close up
petal
bordeaux
micro
blooming
flover
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