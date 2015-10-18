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Christian Tarrach
hebell
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close-up photography of purple flowers
Sweet scent of lavender
A map marker
Brabrand, Danmark
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
green
plant
pink
grey
purple
colorful
plants
lavender
blossom
orchid
blur
bokeh
denmark
macro
may
lilac
vibrant
petal
High resolution images
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