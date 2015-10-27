Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jocelyn Fletcher
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
close up photography of pumpkin
Orange pumpkin
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
autumn
autumn wallpaper
fall
halloween
orange
plants
pumpkin
vegetable
blur
bokeh
spooky
harvest
macro
fall wallpaper
pumpkins
autumn background
fall background
squash
close
Free pictures
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20