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Victoria Alexander
pixeldebris
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close-up photography of grey plant
Dry pine cone top
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 17, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
christmas
abstract
black
winter
wood
park
star
floral
blur
bokeh
pine tree
organic
abstract nature
petals
pine cone
dried flower
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