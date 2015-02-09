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Neemo Ofurhie
anewkeitaro
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close-up photography of green leafed tree
Brown leaves on white
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
autumn
plant
fall
leaves
leaf
seasons
branch
oak
brown leaf
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