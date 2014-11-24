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Vadim Gromov
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close-up photography of green leaf
Leaf texture in macro
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 24, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 450D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
spring
green
pattern
life
plant
growth
leaf
outdoors
greenery
macro
leaf background
pattern wallpaper
pattern background
stem
closeup
veins
photosynthesis
close-up
chlorophyll
4K images
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