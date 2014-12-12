Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Dean Nahum
deannahum
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Animals
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
close-up photography of flamingo
Pelican Head
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 12, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-3N
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
animal
black
blue
bird
animals
white
eye
yellow
line
head
contrast
feathers
pelican
heron
neck
closeup
beak
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20