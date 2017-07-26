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Jonathan Petersson
grizzlybear
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close up photography of dried grass field
Wind Blowing Wheat
A map marker
Sweden
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
summer
plant
grass
agriculture
field
brown
sweden
wheat
bokeh
grain
outdoors
corn
cereal
outside
day
tan
weeds
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