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PAN XIAOZHEN
zhenhappy
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Featured in
Food & Drink
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close-up photography of cooked shrimp on round white ceramic plate
Gourmet prawn
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Published on
June 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
restaurant
dinner
lunch
meal
plate
food and drink
shrimp
bowl
eat
cuisine
gourmet
prawn
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