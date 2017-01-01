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Guillaume Bolduc
guibolduc
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close-up photography of building during daytime
Reflection
A map marker
Montreal, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 1, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
city
building
architecture
canada
urban
office building
skyscraper
town
montreal
high rise
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