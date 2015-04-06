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Daria Nepriakhina 🇺🇦
epicantus
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close-up photography of brown steel chair
A seat at the table
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-PL1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cafe
vintage
interior
table
desk
bar
chair
brown
metal
old
rust
detail
vintage office
rusty
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