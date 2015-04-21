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Alex Wigan
alwig64
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close-up photography of brown sand
Footprints on the sand beach
A map marker
Rye Ocean Beach Access Rd, St Andrews Beach VIC 3941, Australia, Saint Andrews Beach
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A77V
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
travel
sunset
sunrise
gold
sand
walking
brown
footprint
footprints
footsteps
sepia
foot prints
golden sand
my way
australia
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