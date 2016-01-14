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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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close-up photography of brown leaf plant
Bleak wilting hydrangea
A map marker
Romsey, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 14, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D4S
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
winter
autumn
plant
fall
orange
alone
focus
blur
bokeh
hydrangea
cold
fall wallpaper
gray
fall background
dead
dead flower
dry
dried flower
fauna
Public domain images
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