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Louis Smith
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close up photography of brown firewood
Irregular firewood pile
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
sun
work
pattern
fire
trees
wood
shadow
sunshine
sunlight
object
shadows
blocks
wooden
log
log cabin
logs
fire wood
chop
food
High resolution images
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