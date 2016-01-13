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Scott Webb
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close-up photography of black bicycle carrying pot of green plants
Bicycle Basket Pots Plants
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 13, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
vintage
plants
bike
bicycle
brown
metal
steel
wildflower
potted plant
tire
bell
rubber
reed
planter
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