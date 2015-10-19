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Jonathan Pielmayer
jonathanpielmayer
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close up photo of yellow spiral pasta spilled jar
Jar of Pasta
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
black
cooking
pasta
brown
simple
noodles
close up
jar
italian
noodle
spill
close-up
italian cuisine
fusilli
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