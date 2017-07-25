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Aperture Vintage
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close up photo of white daisy flower
daisy
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 25, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
white
grey
yellow
floral
blossom
daisy
bokeh
macro
golden
bloom
flora
petal
copy space
plant
daisies
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