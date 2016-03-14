Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ellie Lord
ellie_lord
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
close-up photo of Syberian husky
Siberian Husky
A map marker
Mont-Tremblant, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 14, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL SL1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dog
animal
winter
face
grey
eyes
smile
pet
outdoors
walk
cold
husky
nose
outside
siberian husky
furry
blue eyes
canine
stare
gaze
Non-copyrighted images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20