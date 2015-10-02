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yvonne lee harijanto
yvonn3my
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close up photo of sticks
Red incense sticks
A map marker
Tangerang, Indonesia
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-5N
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
plant
red
brown
blur
bokeh
incense
incense stick
indonesia
tangerang
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