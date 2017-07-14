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Sergiu Nista
sergiunista
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close-up photo of person holding red fruits
Gathered Berries
A map marker
Oașa, Romania
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
food
natural
fruit
red
hands
plants
strawberry
brown
harvest
romania
berries
sweet
wild
mini
wild strawberries
people
human
plant
vegetable
Non-copyrighted images
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