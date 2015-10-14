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Kamil Manka
kamman
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close up photo of ocean waves hitting shore
Ocean waves at Karwia beach
A map marker
Karwia, Władysławowo, Poland
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Published on
October 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sunset
sea
blue
sunrise
grey
sand
wave
poland
coast
ocean view
baltic
costal
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