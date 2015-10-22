Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
freddie marriage
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Animals
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
close up photo of kitten lying on white textile
Fluffy kitten
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cat
animal
green
wildlife
white
grey
cats
cute wallpaper
cute
bed
pet
kitten
sweet
pillow
cute background
kitty
playful
kitten wallpaper
hairy
sheets
PNG images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20