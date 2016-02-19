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Rohit Tandon
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close up photo of green citrus fruit
Lime Tree
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
natural
life
plant
garden
trees
fruit
farm
leaf
lemon
gardening
farming
lemons
lime
plantation
tangerine
fresh fruit
lime tree
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