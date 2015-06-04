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Barby Dalbosco
barbydalbosco
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close up photo of gray compass
Antique gold compass
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
gold
jewelry
time
watch
compass
metal
bokeh
necklace
direction
old
antique
orientation
old watch
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