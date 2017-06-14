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John Matychuk
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close-up photo of elephant
Stare down with an Elephant
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wildlife
grey
purple
elephant
jungle
shadow
brown
sunlight
safari
ear
explore
wild
african elephant
indian elephant
rough
wrinkle
art
animal
sculpture
mammal
Backgrounds
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