Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
michael podger
jammypodger7470
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
close-up photo of dew on flower
Dew on orange petals
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
spring
rain
leaves
morning
close up
bulb
bloom
drop
wet
exotic
tiger lily
drops
hybrid
droplets
daylily
waterdrops
curl
background
plant
Royalty-free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20