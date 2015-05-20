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Alex Munsell
alexmunsell
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close-up photo of cooked food on square white plate
Steak Dinner
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 20, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
restaurant
dinner
meat
steak
bokeh
meal
food background
plate
beef
dish
broccoli
sauce
keto diet
keto
gravy
bbq sauce
ketogenic diet
broccolini
drink
Public domain images
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