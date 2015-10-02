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Will Langenberg
wlangenberg
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close-up photo of classic green car parked near building
unrestored vintage car
A map marker
Brooklyn, New York, United States
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Published on
October 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
green
grey
vintage car
vehicle
retro
metal
nyc
old
old car
automobile
wheel
rust
classic
tire
rustic
headlight
motor vehicle
sturdy
grille
HD Wallpapers
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