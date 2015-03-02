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Kaley Dykstra
kaleyloved
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close up photo of chain
chain link
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
grey
connection
concrete
safety
metal
floor
object
link
close up
chain
cement
connected
secure
current
chained
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