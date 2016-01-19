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Tamara Menzi
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close up photo of bible opened near flowers
Open old bible with binding.
A map marker
Saint Margrethen, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 19, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flowers
book
vintage
bible
grey
reading
text
bible verse wallpaper
old
word
open
read
dictionary
old book
page
binding
switzerland
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