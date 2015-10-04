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Jon Grogan
jongrogan
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Close-up of the branches of coniferous trees
Soft tree needles
A map marker
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Pittsburgh, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
forest
christmas
green
trees
grey
focus
blur
bokeh
macro
pine
outside
foliage
needle
evergreen
spruce
fir
pinetree
united states
pittsburgh
Public domain images
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