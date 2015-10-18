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Martin Martz
martz90
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close up of brass container in tilt photography
Copper alcohol distillery
A map marker
Budějovický Budvar, národní podnik, České Budějovice, Czech Republic
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Published on
October 18, 2015 (UTC)
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SONY, SLT-A58
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
work
working
beer
industrial
brown
alcohol
blur
bokeh
warm
copper
brewery
oven
brass
distillery
brew
czech republic
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