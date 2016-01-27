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Jay Jay
jayjay88
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close photography of woman holding fern
One With Nature
A map marker
Diamond Island, Vietnam
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 27, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
flower
flowers
green
female
wedding
happy
celebration
hair
sunshine
lady
sunlight
outdoors
wedding dress
flare
black hair
holding
hold
people
Public domain images
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