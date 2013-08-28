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Rafael Souza
rafaelsouza
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close photography of sea shells
Empty shells on the beach
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 28, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-F3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
blue
sand
yellow
stone
brown
rocks
macro
seashell
stones
seaside
beach sand
shells
pebbles
close-up
ogunquit
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