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close photography of sandwich with vegetables and sauce
Up Close and Personal
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Kitson & Co Sandwiches, Toronto, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 28, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 7 Plus
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
leaf
vegetables
bread
tomato
sandwich
cheese
vegetable
meat
meal
fresh
pepper
ingredients
closeup
peppers
half
tasty
edible
burger
canada
Non-copyrighted images
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