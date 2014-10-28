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Mike Kenneally
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close photography of black jack planer near chisel
Shaving wood
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Published on
October 28, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
black
construction
work
design
wood
plane
tools
blur
bokeh
craft
tool
shaving
wood work
chisel
planer
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