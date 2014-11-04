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Edan Cohen
edan
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clear shot glass on wooden table
Glass cup of beverage
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 4, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
kitchen
italy
table
glass
bar
beer
relax
drink
alcohol
blur
bokeh
liquid
pub
beverage
coffee time
guiness
lager
food
beer glass
Historical images
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