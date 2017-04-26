Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Kawin Harasai
kawin
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Food & Drink
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
clear short-stemmed drinking glass in brown wooden saucer
My healthy food
A map marker
Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-A2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
health
fruit
fruits
candle
banana
glass
strawberry
dessert
breakfast
watermelon
food and drink
cloth
yogurt
beverage
snack
railing
fruit cup
thailand
drink
High resolution images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20