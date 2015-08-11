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Drew Patrick Miller
drewpatrickmiller
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clear glass roof
Modern white dome
A map marker
Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York, United States
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Published on
August 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
white background
architecture
new york
white wallpaper
white
interior
lighting
museum
nyc
circle
modern
spiral
ceiling
dome
symmetrical
guggenheim museum
guggenheim
united states
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