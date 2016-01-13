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Joanna Kosinska
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Featured in
Photos
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Health & Wellness
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Food & Drink
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clear glass pitcher
Purple Artichokes
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Published on
January 13, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
food
dark
plant
purple
still life
table
vegetables
glass
floral
vegetable
static
food styling
artichoke
foodie
pitcher
arrangement
life
fruit
still
HDR images
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