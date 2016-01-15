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Natalie Grainger
missnjc
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clear glass mug filled with brown liquid
The Urban Bean Coffeehouse
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The Urban Bean Coffeehouse Cafe, Orange Park, United States
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Published on
January 15, 2016 (UTC)
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NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
dark
book
hot
cafe
study
morning
glass
urban
relax
brown
bokeh
cup
latte
mug
foam
chic
indie
hipster
catch up
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