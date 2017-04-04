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Toa Heftiba
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clear-glass mug
Iced Coffee
A map marker
L'Eto, London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 4, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
grey
milk
drink
food photography
latte
ice coffee
milk bottle
london
plant
glass
united kingdom
bottle
pottery
cup
beverage
spoon
cutlery
shaker
saucer
4K images
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